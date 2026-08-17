Two More Air India Pilots Test Positive In Preliminary Drug Screening After Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident

New Delhi: At least two more Air India pilots have tested positive for psychoactive substances during preliminary drug screening, sources said on Monday, as the airline steps up testing of its flight crew following the Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

The two pilots were among around 350 Air India pilots screened so far under the airline's expanded drug-testing programme as per reports. Their initial results have flagged the presence of prohibited substances, although confirmatory tests will be required before any final conclusion is drawn.

The development comes days after Air India announced that it would screen all its pilots for psychoactive substances. The expanded testing regime goes beyond the existing regulatory requirement under which at least 10% of flight crew are subjected to random testing annually.

The airline's decision followed an August 4 incident involving an Airbus A320neo operating from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft experienced a sudden loss of around 300 feet in altitude while flying over Odisha, leaving several passengers and crew members injured before it landed safely in Delhi.

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The pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory laboratory test, according to sources. His initial screening had indicated the possible presence of a psychoactive substance and prompted further testing.

Following the incident, Air India expanded drug screening to cover all its pilots, including pilots of Air India Express. Testing is being conducted during training sessions, after flights and at designated locations including the airline's Gurugram academy and pilots' home bases.

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The latest preliminary results have emerged amid heightened scrutiny of pilot fitness and aviation safety. The two newly flagged pilots are expected to undergo the prescribed confirmatory testing process.

A preliminary positive screening result does not by itself establish that a pilot was operating an aircraft while under the influence of a substance. Confirmatory laboratory testing is required to establish the result.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has previously proposed a two-stage testing process for aviation personnel, with those testing positive during preliminary screening removed from safety-sensitive duties until confirmatory results are received.