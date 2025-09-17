Two Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday.

Based on information about the presence of Naxals in the south-western region of Bijapur district, security forces launched a search operation. Along with the bodies, arms, and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district. Police said that the information was received that a few members of Gatta LOS are camping in the forest adjoining Modaske Village under Police Station Gatta Jambhiya in Etapalli Taluka.

"An Ops under Addnl SP Aheri Satya Sai Karthik, along with 5 C60 units, was launched from Aheri. Gatta Jambhiya Post party and CRPF E Coy 191 Bn assisted the Ops team in laying the outer cordon. When the C60 contingent was searching the jungle area, they were fired at indiscriminately by Maoists, and they retaliated effectively against the SFs," Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli.