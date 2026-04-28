Two New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Flagged Off Today: Check Routes, Stoppages, Timings and Start Dates

In a significant boost to India's railway infrastructure and affordable long-distance travel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains.

The new services, connecting Banaras to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya Dham to Mumbai (LTT), aim to bridge the gap between India’s spiritual heartlands and its major economic hubs in Maharashtra.

These high-speed, non-AC trains utilise advanced push-pull technology, featuring locomotives at both ends for faster acceleration and deceleration.

This allows reduced travel times across the vast distances separating Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

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1. Banaras – Hadapsar (Pune) Amrit Bharat Express

This route provides a vital link for students, professionals, and pilgrims travelling between the cultural capital of Kashi and the educational hub of Pune.

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Inaugural Special: Train No. 02531 departed Banaras at 4:45 PM today.

Key Stoppages: The service will make 18 major halts, including Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Govindpuri, VGL Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal), Itarsi, Bhusaval, and Manmad.

Travel Time: Approximately 30 hours to cover the distance.

2. Ayodhya Dham – Mumbai (LTT) Amrit Bharat Express

Designed to facilitate the influx of devotees to the Shri Ram Mandir, this train connects Ayodhya directly to Mumbai’s busiest long-distance terminal.

Inaugural Special: Train No. 02212 departed Ayodhya Dham at 4:45 PM.

Key Stoppages: The train will halt at 14 stations, including Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nashik Road, and Thane.

Travel Time: The journey is expected to be roughly 28 hours.

Advanced Features & Coach Composition

Each Amrit Bharat Express is composed of 22 coaches, specifically designed for comfort at an affordable price point. The rake includes:

11 General Class (Unreserved) coaches.

8 Sleeper Class coaches.

2 Guard Vans (SLR) and 1 Pantry Car.

Unlike traditional mail trains, these rakes feature improved aesthetics, foldable snack tables, mobile holders with charging points, and zero-discharge modular toilets.

Impact on Connectivity

The launch is expected to drastically reduce pressure on existing superfast trains such as the Mahanagari and Pushpak Express.

By prioritising value-for-money speed, the Amrit Bharat fleet serves as the non-AC counterpart to the Vande Bharat series, ensuring that high-quality rail travel remains accessible to all segments of society.