'Zero Tolerance Against Narco Syndicate': Amit Shah Hails Deportation of Dawood Associate Salim Dola

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday affirmed zero tolerance against drug syndicates and 'kingpins' after Salim Dola, the key man behind Dawood Ibrahim's drug empire, was deported to India. Sharing an X post, Amit Shah said that the Indian narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Zero tolerance against the Narco syndicate. The Narcotics Control Bureau today made a breakthrough in securing the return of notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye. Under the Modi govt's mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies. Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins," Shah posted on X.

Earlier today, Salim Dola was deported to Delhi Technical Airport from Istanbul. This followed an operation by the intelligence department in collaboration with international agencies. He is currently facing interrogation by intelligence agencies. Salim Dola will be handed over to the Mumbai Police, after which he will be interrogated by various agencies.

CNN Turkiye reported that Dola, a notorious Indian drug lord wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, had been apprehended by Turkish authorities following a high-stakes raid in Istanbul. Dola was arrested on April 25 after the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department launched a targeted operation to intercept the Indian national. Dola, who is wanted for 'drug trafficking', was located hiding in a residence in the Beylikduzu district.

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During raids in India, authorities seized about 126 kilograms of mephedrone alongside Rs 25,22,000. The Istanbul Police Department has since completed the necessary station procedures for the high-profile detainee. The crackdown in Turkey aligns with ongoing investigations in India, where associates captured in Mumbai's Kurla region reportedly confessed to receiving instructions from Dola, according to CNN Turk.