Two New Judges To Take Oath on August 29 as Supreme Court Judges | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai will administer the oath to Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as new Supreme Court judges at 10:30 AM on Friday.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI Gavai and including Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, recommended their elevation on August 25, with Justice Nagarathna dissenting on Pancholi’s appointment due to his 57th rank in the all-India seniority list of High Court judges. The Centre approved the recommendations on August 27.

Justice Aradhe was born on April 13, 1964, in Raipur. He has been a former Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and has also served as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He has also served as Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

He was appointed as an Additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

Justice Pancholi, born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, was enrolled as an advocate in September 1991, marking the beginning of his practice at the Gujarat High Court. In October 2014, he was elevated as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court and confirmed as a permanent judge in June 2016.

With these appointments, the Supreme Court will operate at its full strength of 34 judges.