Two Notorious Criminals Linked to Journalist Raghvendra Bajpai’s Murder Killed in Police Encounter in UP’s Sitapur

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough for Uttar Pradesh’s STF, two notorious criminals wanted in the sensational murder of a journalist, Raghvendra Bajpai, died in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Sitapur police in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police officials, the joint operation by the STF Noida unit and Sitapur police was carried out in the Pisawan area of Sitapur district between the night of August 6 and 7. During the exchange of fire, the two criminals sustained serious bullet injuries. They were rushed to the Community Health Center, and later referred to the District Hospital in Sitapur, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Raju Tiwari alias Rizwan and Sanjay Tiwari alias Shibbu alias Shakeel Khan — both sons of Krishna Gopal alias Karim Khan, and residents of Atwa village under Misrikh police station limits in Sitapur district.

Police said both men were key accused in the high-profile killing of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai, who was shot dead earlier this year in Sitapur, triggering widespread outrage and demands for swift justice. The duo carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, declared by the state government.

UP STF Additional SP Raj Kumar Mishra, while speaking to the Republic TV, confirmed the deaths and said that the STF had been tracking the duo for weeks. “They were hardened criminals who had gone underground after Bajpai’s murder. Acting on a specific intelligence input, our teams closed in on them late Tuesday night,” Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The police recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site. Forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from the scene.