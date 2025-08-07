Udhampur Dowry Horror: Demands of Rs 10 Lakh and Car Not Fulfilled, Woman Mercilessly Beaten by Husband | Disturbing Video Emerges

In a shocking case of dowry violence, a woman identified as Raveen Begum from the Malhar area of Udhampur was brutally assaulted by her husband after she refused to meet his dowry demands.

The accused, Azam Ali, who is reportedly a serving soldier, was demanding Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car from his wife. When she declined, he allegedly beat her mercilessly, leaving her severely injured. The disturbing video of the assault has surfaced online.

Raveen Begum was immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her family has filed a formal complaint, alleging long-standing harassment and physical abuse related to dowry demands.

Following the complaint, Rehambal Police registered an FIR against Azam Ali under sections related to dowry harassment and cruelty by husband or his family members, among other relevant provisions.

The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody. An investigation is underway.

Newlywed Woman Found Dead in Lucknow Home, Husband Arrested

In another recent case, a 32-year-old woman, just five months into her marriage, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her home in Lucknow. The woman, Madhu Singh, had married Merchant Navy officer Anurag Singh on February 25 this year, after meeting him on a matrimonial website. While Anurag claimed Madhu died by suicide, her family has alleged she was murdered following sustained dowry-related torture.

The post-mortem confirmed that the cause of death was hanging. Madhu's father, Fateh Bahadur Singh, filed a detailed complaint accusing Anurag of dowry harassment, emotional abuse, and physical assault. According to him, Anurag demanded Rs 15 lakh as dowry before the wedding, despite the family saying they could only manage Rs 5 lakh. Weeks after the marriage, Madhu reportedly returned to her parents’ home after being physically assaulted by Anurag. Her father claimed he paid the remaining dowry amount thereafter, and Anurag took Madhu back but the abuse allegedly continued.

As per reports, on the day of her death, Anurag told the police that he found Madhu hanging from the ceiling and dialed the emergency 112 helpline around noon. However, her family wasn’t informed until nearly 4.30 PM. Investigation further revealed that Anurag had texted the maid not to come that day. Despite the message, the maid arrived and rang the doorbell multiple times but no one opened the door. Anurag’s phone records also show he ordered food online around 10:30 AM.