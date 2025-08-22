Two Pakistani Women Nationals Found Illegally Registered in Bihar’s Voter List

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry recently started the process of locating those foreigners who are living illegally in India even after the visa period has expired.

Pakistani Women Nationals Found Illegally Registered in Bihar’s Voter List

During this investigation, the whereabouts of three Pakistani citizens revealed in Bhagalpur. Two of these women were living in Bhikhanpur Gumti No. 3, Tank Lane (Thana - Ishakchak). The surprising thing is that voter ID cards were also made in the names of these two women.

When the report of the special branch reached the police headquarters, it caused a sensation. The report clarified that the registration of names of foreign nationals in the voter list is a serious mistake.

After this, the SP of the special branch sought a detailed investigation report from the DM and SSP of Bhagalpur and directed them to take necessary action.

Who Are These Pakistani Nationals?

According to the report, voter IDs were made in the name of Pakistani woman Imrana Khanam, alias Imrana Khatoon, father Ibtul Hasan, and another woman, Firdausia Khanam, husband Mohammad Tafzil Ahmed, living in Tank Lane. The epic number of both is registered with the administration.

Investigation found that Firdausia, a resident of Rangpur, came to India on 19 January 1956 on a three-month visa. The other woman, Imrana, came to India on a three-year visa. Both continued to stay in India even after the stipulated time limit and got the documents prepared in the meantime.

Similarly, another Pakistani citizen, Mohammad Aslam, came to India on 24 May 2002 on a two-year visa. Surprisingly, Aslam not only got his Aadhaar card made while living in India but also got a local identity.

Action Taken by Administration

Bhagalpur district magistrate Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary confirmed that the process of removing the names of these two Pakistani women from the voter list has been started. He said that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and action will also be taken against the concerned officials if found guilty.

The SSP has also formed a team and started investigating the entire matter. Efforts are being made to find out at which level such big negligence occurred that foreign citizens got included in the voter list.

Questions on Security Before Elections

This matter is not only related to administrative negligence but also to national security. When the revision of the voter list is going on before the assembly elections, the inclusion of the names of foreign citizens at such a time is a matter of serious concern for the security agencies.