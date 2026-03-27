‘Two People That Get Things Done’: US Embassy Shares Trump’s Praise For PM Modi Amid Iran War

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that bilateral ties between India and the United States would deepen further, days after the two leaders held a phone conversation on the evolving situation in West Asia.

“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most,” the US Embassy in India shared on X a message by Trump.

The remarks come days after PM Modi and Trump spoke over the phone, where they discussed escalating tensions in the Middle East, including concerns over the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The call, held on Tuesday, was the first known conversation between the two leaders following coordinated military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which significantly heightened regional tensions and raised fears of disruption to global energy supplies.

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Following the interaction, PM Modi had said the two leaders exchanged views on the need for de-escalation. “Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world,” PM Modi had said in a post on X.

PM Modi had also noted that both sides agreed to remain in touch regarding efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

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Strategic context

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies passes, has emerged as a focal point amid the ongoing tensions. Any disruption in the waterway has far-reaching implications for global energy markets, including India, which relies heavily on crude imports.

India has consistently called for restraint and dialogue in West Asia, balancing its strategic ties with multiple stakeholders in the region.

Trump’s latest remarks also underscore the continued emphasis on India-US relations.