New Delhi: Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital sustained head injuries on Wednesday after they were allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and a hammer by the occupants of a Hyundai Creta in a road rage incident near the Sarai Kale Khan Flyover.

The victims, identified as Vikram (39) and Arun (22), both residents of Ghaziabad, were returning home from duty on a motorcycle when the incident occurred around 4:10 pm. According to the initial investigation, the Creta grazed their two-wheeler, leading to a scuffle. Two occupants of the car then allegedly attacked the duo with a baseball bat and a hammer.

Both injured men were shifted to the Trauma Centre for treatment. Police have registered an FIR at Sunlight Colony police station under Sections 109, 309 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)