Two Schools in Kolkata Receives Bomb Threats, Students Evacuated

Kolkata: Two schools in Kolkata, The Calcutta International School in Anandapur and Calcutta Boys' School in Taltala, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, triggering panic among students, staff, and parents. The emails claimed that explosives would be detonated during school hours in the afternoon.

Authorities promptly evacuated both campuses and sent students home as a precautionary measure. Police teams from the respective stations, along with the bomb squad and sniffer dogs, rushed to the schools and launched thorough search operations.

“No suspicious objects were found. The threats were hoaxes,” confirmed a senior officer from Kolkata Police. He further added that cyber teams are tracking the IP addresses from which the emails were sent to trace the source and understand the motive.

As a safety measure, both schools remained closed for the rest of the day.