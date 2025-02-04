Two Schools Get Bomb Threats Via Email in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Evacuated

Indore: Two private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city were evacuated after they received bomb threats via e-mails on Tuesday, police said.

Bomb disposal squads were sent to the two institutions, they said, adding that no explosive has been found so far.

The e-mails sent in the morning to the New Digamber Public School, located on Khandwa Road, and the Indore Public School, in Rau area, threatened to blow them up using RDX, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told reporters.

"The email said that RDX has been planted in both the schools and this will cause explosions in the educational institutions. Some things are written in Tamil language also in the email," the official said.