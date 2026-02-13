'Less Passengers, Limited Stops': Two Vande Bharat Trains from Udaipur To Be Discontinued, Check Details Here

Two Vande Bharat Routes from Udaipur to Be Discontinued: Check Details Here | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Vande Bharat trains have symbolised a significant modern shift in Indian Railways, offering semi-high-speed connectivity across multiple corridors in the country. While the network continues to expand with new routes, two services originating from Udaipur City are set to be withdrawn this week, according to reports.

Two Udaipur routes to be withdrawn

Train number 20981/82 operating between Udaipur City and Agra Cantt will be discontinued from February 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, train number 20979/80, running between Udaipur City and Jaipur, will stop operating from February 14, 2026.

As per reports, low passenger traffic was one of the primary reasons behind the decision to suspend the train, and limited stoppages along the route also contributed to reduced ridership.

Impact on Agra connectivity

With the withdrawal of the Udaipur–Agra Cantt service, the number of Vande Bharat trains originating from or passing through Agra will reduce to three.

Agra, a major tourist hub, had benefited from the introduction of Vande Bharat services, particularly for travellers seeking quicker connections.

Vande Bharat trains have been projected as a new chapter in Indian Railways, offering improved speed, modern coaches and enhanced passenger amenities. While several routes are operational and more are planned, the withdrawal of these two services highlights adjustments within the expanding network.