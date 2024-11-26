Published 09:29 IST, November 26th 2024
Two Women Dead as Explosion Wrecks Three Houses in MP's Morena
Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two women dead as explosion wrecks three houses in MP's Morena | Image: Representational
Morena: Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city around midnight, an official said early Tuesday morning.
Some people were still feared trapped under the debris following the incident in Rathore Colony, he said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.
Rescue operation was underway and a forensic team was also present at the site to ascertain the cause of the blast, he added.
