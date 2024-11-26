sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman's Separation Row | Bangladesh Protests | Donald Trump | IPL Auction | Devendra Fadnavis | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 09:29 IST, November 26th 2024

Two Women Dead as Explosion Wrecks Three Houses in MP's Morena

Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Two women dead as explosion wrecks three houses in MP's Morena
Two women dead as explosion wrecks three houses in MP's Morena | Image: Representational
Advertisement

Morena: Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city around midnight, an official said early Tuesday morning.

Some people were still feared trapped under the debris following the incident in Rathore Colony, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.

Rescue operation was underway and a forensic team was also present at the site to ascertain the cause of the blast, he added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:29 IST, November 26th 2024