Two women dead as explosion wrecks three houses in MP's Morena

Morena: Two women died and at least five others were injured after an explosion destroyed three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city around midnight, an official said early Tuesday morning.

Some people were still feared trapped under the debris following the incident in Rathore Colony, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.