Two Women Killed as Luxury Car Hits Scooter in Muzaffarpur, Probe Underway

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Two women riding a scooter died after being hit by a speeding luxury car on the Darbhanga four-lane in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday, police said. The impact of the collision was so severe that one woman died on the spot, while the second succumbed to her injuries during treatment, triggering chaos at the accident site near Adigopalpur petrol pump.

The deceased have been identified as Neha Kumari, a resident of Sharfuddinpur, and Nishu Kumari of Binoba Chowk. Both were working in a finance company and were on their way to the city for work when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, a BJP flag was seen on the car involved in the accident after the incident. Locals rushed to the spot and pulled out those trapped inside the vehicle. The driver was also found injured with serious head injuries.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and sent both the injured women to the hospital, where one was declared brought dead, and the other died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the accident vehicle has been seized.

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Speaking to ANI, Bochaha DSP Alay Vats said, "On the afternoon of July 4, 2026, information was received that a road accident occurred between a scooty and a four-wheeler near Adil Gopal Petrol Pump under the Bochaha police station area. In the said road accident, one girl died on the spot, while another critically injured girl was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. During the course of treatment, the second girl was also declared dead by the doctors."

"In this regard, further legal action is being taken," police added.

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