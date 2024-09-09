Published 15:55 IST, September 9th 2024
Two Workers Die After Falling From Under-Construction Buildings in Noida
The police reported on Monday that two people were died after they fell from under-construction buildings in separate incidents in Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Two workers killed after falling from under-construction buildings in Noida | Image: PTI/representative
