sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Two Workers Die After Falling From Under-Construction Buildings in Noida

Published 15:55 IST, September 9th 2024

Two Workers Die After Falling From Under-Construction Buildings in Noida

The police reported on Monday that two people were died after they fell from under-construction buildings in separate incidents in Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman, nephew killed self in UP
Two workers killed after falling from under-construction buildings in Noida | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:55 IST, September 9th 2024