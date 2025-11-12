Two-Year Terror Plot Uncovered: Interrogation of Women-Wing Leader Reveals Explosives Stockpiled for Pan-India Strikes

Arrest of Dr Shaheen Shahid exposes how a group of doctors linked to Jaish‑e‐Mohammed quietly gathered ammonium nitrate and arms over 24 months for attacks on Hindu shrines and urban targets. | Image: Republic

New Delhi / Lucknow: A comprehensive terror conspiracy, quietly nurtured for nearly two years, has been exposed following the investigation into the Red Fort car blast and the arrest of Dr Shaheen Shahid. According to information from interrogation records and investigative agencies, the group linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was not acting on impulse, but had been painstakingly preparing for major attacks across India.

Stockpiling For Two Years

Investigators say Dr Shahid confessed that she and her associates — including doctors working under the guise of academic employment — had been accumulating fertiliser-based explosive materials such as ammonium nitrate for the past 24 months.

White-Collar Cover, Academic Facade

What makes the plot particularly insidious is the use of highly educated professionals under credible covers. Dr Shahid, formerly a medical college lecturer and then associated with an educational institution in Faridabad, allegedly used her status as a doctor and academic to conceal recruitment, logistical support and movement of materials.

A professor from her former institution noted her behaviour had become “strange” and unexplained absence increases raised concerns.

Network & Logistics Unravelled

The investigation revealed that Dr Shahid operated in coordination with other doctors — including Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather — who allegedly arranged for storage and movement of explosives. Raids in Faridabad recovered approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosive material, including ammonium nitrate, timers and electronic circuits — enough for multiple large-scale bombings.

Dr Shahid also reportedly confirmed that her brother, Parvez Sayeed, was part of the same encrypted chat-group and ideological network.

The group used academic-institution networks and social media channels to recruit vulnerable individuals into the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed, known as Jamaat-ul-Mominat.

Targets Revealed, Plot Thwarted

According to intelligence sources, the module had identified multiple targets including high-profile religious sites in Uttar Pradesh such as Ayodhya and Varanasi, along with major urban centres in the Delhi‐NCR region. The use of accumulated explosives over two years indicates the scale of the threat was massive. The fact the Red Fort blast occurred is being seen as a part of this wider plan.

Agencies On Alert

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Uttar Pradesh Anti‑Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) are now coordinating to trace the full reach of the network, including financial conduits, recruitment routes and cross-border communications. Officials believe that had the plot not been detected, a large-scale tragedy might have occurred.

This case highlights a disturbing evolution in terror-modelling: highly qualified individuals embedded in legitimate institutions engaging in long-term planning, logistics and procurement. The two-year timeline underscores how deep-rooted and patient these operations can be. The fact that the women’s wing of a banned terror outfit was being built in India under academic cover adds a further dimension of infiltration and radicalisation.

Investigators are now tipped to focus on:

Complete forensic breakdown of seized explosives and their intended use.

Interrogations of captured module members and their cross-border links.

Monitoring educational and medical institutions for signs of radicalisation and logistics misuse.