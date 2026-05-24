'Two Young Friends': PM Modi Shares Candid Moments With Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu’s Kids

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared candid moments with the son and daughter of Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, describing them as "two young friends".

"Two young friends came to Seva Teerth yesterday," PM Modi said in a post on Instagram and shared pictures.

Rammohan Naidu expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and described the interaction as a cherished moment for his family.

"Such a special moment captured! A moment our family will cherish forever! Truly grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings!" Naidu said in a post on X.

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Naidu was accompanied by his wife, children and mother during the meeting with the Prime Minister. In another post, the Union Minister recalled the interaction and said that the occasion was emotional and memorable for all three generations of his family.

"A truly memorable and emotional moment for my family and me as we had the honour of meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. His remarkable charisma touched all three generations of our family alike, reflecting why he remains a truly unparalleled leader of the masses," Naidu said in another post on X.

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He also highlighted that one of the most special moments during the meeting was when his mother presented a tree sapling to the Prime Minister, inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.