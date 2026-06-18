UBT Crisis Deepens: Uddhav Sena Summons All MPs For Crucial Delhi Meeting Today Amid Split Buzz

New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray has stepped up efforts to prevent further cracks within the Shiv Sena (UBT) as the party grapples with a rebellion by a section of its Members of Parliament.

Amid reports that six MPs are exploring the possibility of breaking away to form a separate parliamentary group, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has begun reaching out to party MLAs while convening a series of crucial meetings to assess the political situation.

A key meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha MPs is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the party leadership expected to chalk out its strategy before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and discuss its response to the growing rebellion.

The meeting assumes significance as speculation intensifies over a possible split within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, with some MPs reportedly moving closer to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Advertisement

The party has issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to attend the meeting, underlining the seriousness of the situation. The leadership is expected to deliberate on the alleged move by rebel MPs to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary group and the legal and political options available to counter such a move.

Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi on Thursday claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and joined the Sena faction.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, Raghuvanshi said, "Operation Tiger has taken place in Maharashtra. Today, six MPs expressed their confidence in Eknath Shinde and have joined Shiv Sena...It is good that they joined us. I welcome them."

He further added that if any leader wants to work for people, they should join the alliance of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If we have to do a good job, then there should be some fieldwork. This was the expectation of every representative. And today, if we have to do some work in the country, then we have to go with the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Balasaheb Thackeray was in his heart. And for this, he had self-confidence that if we have to go, then no party is worthy except for Eknath Shinde. And for this, he expressed his faith in the leadership of Eknath Shinde in the Shiv Sena," he added.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Uddhav Thackeray has also shifted focus towards the party's legislators in Maharashtra amid concerns that the political crisis could spread beyond the parliamentary wing.

Sources said Thackeray recently spoke to several Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs over the phone, enquiring about their well-being and taking stock of the prevailing political atmosphere in the state.

The outreach comes amid fears within the party leadership that any successful split among MPs could trigger unrest among MLAs as well. However, there has been no official confirmation from the party regarding these conversations.

In a bid to consolidate the organisation, Thackeray has convened a meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs on June 22, where organisational matters and the party's future political strategy are expected to be discussed.

Before that, all eyes will be on the party's foundation day celebrations on June 19. Thackeray is expected to address the 'Shivgarjana Melava' rally, where he may outline the party's stand on the ongoing rebellion and broader political developments.

The event is being seen as an opportunity for the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief to rally party workers and send a message of unity at a time when the organisation faces one of its biggest internal challenges since the 2022 split.