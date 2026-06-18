Trusted Guards Removed After 20 Years! Mamata Rejects New 'BJP-Linked' Security Team; TMC Cries 'Humiliation', 'Political Vendetta'

The security arrangements of former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have sparked a major political controversy after the TMC supremo refused to accept a newly assigned security team, alleging that the personnel were linked to the BJP.

Around 7:30 PM, Mamata Banerjee's Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and other personnel from the PSO office were called and informed that they were no longer required to remain on duty. Later, around 9 PM, when a new security team arrived at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata, she informed them that she would not accept the new security arrangement.

At the centre of the dispute are two officers - Swaroop Goswami and Kusum Kumar Dwivedi - who have served as Mamata Banerjee's PSOs for nearly 20 years. A PSO is a close-protection police officer assigned to a VIP and is responsible for protecting the individual from possible threats. Such officers work alone or as part of a larger security team in armed or unarmed roles.

Fresh Political Storm In Bengal: TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

The issue escalated further when TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed that there was no police presence outside Mamata Banerjee's residence. At 9:33 PM, O'Brien stepped out of his car outside the main gate of TMC chief's Kalighat residence and recorded a video, alleging that not a single police officer was present.

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In what he described as a symbolic protest and security measure, O'Brien parked his vehicle at the entrance to prevent any unauthorised person from entering the premises. He later shared the video on social media, writing that Mamata Banerjee's PSOs of 20 years had been moved out while she was inside the residence and that there was ‘security’.

The Trinamool Congress further alleged that the Combat Force personnel who were supposed to guard the residence had gone to Kalighat Police Station at that precise time, leaving the former Chief Minister's gate unmanned. The party argued that the timing was suspicious because Mamata Banerjee had led a rally earlier that day and had also moved Calcutta High Court challenging CM Suvendu Adhikari's victory in Bhowanipore Assembly election.

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Calling the incident an act of ‘political vendetta’, TMC stated that the withdrawal of personnel was deliberate.

The latest controversy comes weeks after the dramatic political changes in West Bengal. In the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP secured a landslide victory with 207 seats, while the TMC won only 80. Mamata Banerjee also lost her own seat in Bhowanipore, long considered her political stronghold.

What Nabanna Says

Following the election defeat, security arrangements outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence had already been scaled down. However, Nabanna, the state secretariat under the new BJP government, has denied any withdrawal of security.

According to the government, Mamata Banerjee continues to receive Z+ category security, which is the level of protection to which a former Chief Minister is entitled under protocol. Officials assured that no security cover has been withdrawn.

India's VIP security system ranges from X category security, which includes one PSO, to Z+ security, which is provided by CRPF commandos or other central armed police forces trained in martial arts, unarmed combat and equipped with modern communication systems. For state-level protectees such as former Chief Ministers, PSOs are assigned and rotated through official police duty rosters.

As per reports, the state government has maintained that the reassignment of officers is a routine administrative procedure and that personal preferences cannot determine security deployment.

TMC, however, argues that the issue is not simply about procedure. The party says Mamata Banerjee wants the return of the trusted officers who have protected her for the past two decades and does not want to accept unfamiliar personnel.

Adding to the political war of words, TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP government of ‘humiliating’ Mamata Banerjee and putting her safety at risk. In a post on X, she said that the three-time Chief Minister and seven-time Member of Parliament was being targeted by a ‘vengeful BJP government’.

Mahua also contrasted Banerjee's security arrangements with those of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that Bhagwat enjoys extensive security protection while Mamata Banerjee's long-serving guards were removed.

Mamata Leads Hawkers' Protest

The security controversy unfolded on the same day that Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Dharmatala against the alleged illegal eviction of hawkers across West Bengal. The demonstration was attended by party leaders, workers and hundreds of supporters.

The TMC said the protest was aimed at defending the dignity and livelihoods of hawkers and accused the BJP of pursuing harsh policies driven by a desire for power. The party also referred to the demolition of makeshift shops and hawker stalls on Jadavpur Station Road on June 7, which led to protests and a subsequent police lathi-charge involving students and activists.

TMC's Larger Crisis: Mamata's Broken Ship

Meanwhile, the internal political crisis has only spiraled within TMC following its election defeat. Twenty rebel TMC MPs led by Mamata's once very close aide Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have already broken away and sought recognition from Lok Sabah Speaker Om Birla after merging with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

More than 64 TMC MLAs have also extended support to Ritabrata Banerjee, who has been recognised as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The turmoil got worsened with the resignation of TMC Rajya Sabha MPs from both the party and Parliament - Prakash Chik Baraik, Sushmita Dev, and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.