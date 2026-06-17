UBT Sena MPs meet Lok Sabha speaker, submit letter urging him to act within law amidst reports of split in party

New Delhi: MP's of the UBT Sena faction on Wednesday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as speculation mounted on a split within the faction. Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut arrived in Parliament to apprise the speaker about the reports of what is being termed 'Operation Tiger'.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting Arvind Sawant said," We apprised him, that what news is coming out no one has come and told you that he is leaving the party. Even if they come the speaker must act according to the constitution. And there is the anti-defection law as well, according to which a group cannot be recognized. This is the first thing."

Senior MP Sanjay Raut said that the speaker had assured them that he would act in accordance with rules and regulations in the matter.

MP Sanjay Raut says, "The Speaker is a respectable person for us. We regard him. He assured that the law and rules and regulations will be kept in mind in the matter."

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MP Anil Desai said, "We have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker stating that if any group comes to him, he should first let us know. Only a party can merge; there is no provision for a group to merge with any party."

The meeting comes amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that a section of the party's MPs may break away. However, no official announcement regarding any split has been made by the party.

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"Operation Tiger" is being spoke of where there is speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Nashik, Rajabhau Waje, dismissed reports of any rift in the party. Waje reaffirmed his support for Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I am with Uddhav ji and will remain with him. I have no contacts with anyone else. I have not received any call, and no contact has been established with me by Shinde ji. I am not upset, and I am with them (Shiv Sena-UBT)," Waje told ANIClarifying the purpose of his visit to the national capital, the Nashik MP said, "I have come here for a committee meeting."

Amid speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (UBT), party MP from Nashik Rajabhau Waje said that only a few leaders were physically present at the emergency meeting convened by party chief Uddhav Thackeray two days ago, while others joined virtually.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving in Delhi, Waje said, "Nothing much happened. Four people were physically present in that meeting, and five people spoke to Uddhav ji through video conferencing."