UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs To Formalise Split Today, Likely To Join Shinde Camp

New Delhi: In a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), six rebel Lok Sabha MPs are set to formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday, marking another significant split in the party. The rebel MPs are expected to address the media later in the day after completing the merger process.

The development comes days after the six MPs skipped a key parliamentary party meeting convened by the Uddhav camp, triggering speculation of an imminent split.

The MPs had also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and reportedly sought recognition as a separate group before moving towards a merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They are understood to have argued that the Uddhav-led faction had drifted away from Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and was moving closer to the Congress.

The Uddhav camp had responded by issuing show-cause notices to the rebel MPs and warning them of disciplinary action, including possible disqualification proceedings.

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Party leaders, including Sanjay Raut, had accused the rebels of betraying the mandate and alleged attempts were being made to engineer another split within the party.

The latest rebellion comes against the backdrop of strong remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who asserted that there is "only one Shiv Sena" under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday strongly backed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, declaring that there is now only one Shiv Sena and that it belongs to Shinde amid growing speculation of a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Addressing a public rally in Kolhapur, Shah said the days of referring to Shinde's camp as a separate faction were over.

"Now, Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – earlier it was necessary to refer to his faction as Shiv Sena (Shinde group), but now no separate faction remains; there is only one Shiv Sena," Shah said.