UBT Split Buzz Grows As Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Eye Amit Shah Meet; Mumbai on High Alert

New Delhi: Maharashtra's political temperature soared on Friday as the rival Shiv Sena factions marked the party's 60th Foundation Day separately amid mounting speculation over the alleged "Operation Tiger", reports of possible defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp, and heightened security across Mumbai.

The day's developments have been further fuelled by the possibility of rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kolhapur on Saturday.

Amit Shah is scheduled to offer prayers at the Mahalakshmi Temple before holding meetings with BJP leaders. Sources indicate that rebel MPs may also seek an audience with him, adding to speculation over a possible realignment in Maharashtra politics.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have gone on high alert ahead of the foundation day celebrations being held separately by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Goregaon and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Sion.

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The Special Branch has issued a law-and-order advisory to all police units following speculation that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could switch allegiance to the Shinde faction.

Police fear the reports could trigger protests, counter-protests and face-offs between supporters of the two rival camps. Officers have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance and deploy additional security to prevent any untoward incidents.

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The political buzz has centred around the so-called “Operation Tiger”-a term being used in Maharashtra's political circles to describe the reported move by several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs towards the Shinde camp.

The speculation gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six UBT MPs had expressed confidence in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and were aligned with his faction. However, there has been no official confirmation from the MPs concerned.

Despite the speculation, both the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have denied reports that six UBT MPs would formally join the Shinde camp during Friday's Foundation Day event.

The backdrop to the current political drama remains the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, when Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in the Election Commission recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena with the 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Thackeray camp became the Shiv Sena (UBT).