UBT Split Confirmed? Uddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notices To 6 Absent MPs After Parliamentary Meeting

New Delhi: The crisis within Shiv Sena (UBT) escalated dramatically on Thursday after only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs attended a crucial parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, dealing a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and fuelling speculation of an imminent split in the party's parliamentary wing.

The meeting, convened by the party at its Parliament office and backed by a three-line whip, was attended by MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

The six absent MPs were Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli).

Following the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) initiated disciplinary proceedings against the absentees. Party MP Anil Desai confirmed that show-cause notices had been issued to all six MPs, asking them to explain why they ignored the party whip despite receiving official communication. The MPs have been given seven days to respond, failing which further disciplinary and legal action could follow.

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Arvind Sawant termed the absent MPs' actions a "betrayal" and said the party would also approach the Lok Sabha Speaker after the notice period.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took an even stronger stand, declaring, "Those who attended are with us; those who stayed away are rebels and betrayers." He asserted that the MPs were elected because of the party and warned that their membership could be challenged.

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According to sources, the six rebel MPs have already formed a separate parliamentary faction. Sources claim that two of the rebel MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, while the remaining four stayed at a hotel in Noida.

The letter submitted to the Speaker reportedly carried the signatures or support of all six MPs and sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament while expressing their intention to align with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have questioned these claims and demanded proof of such a meeting.

Sources further said that all six rebel MPs participated in a 30-minute late-night conference call with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the discussion, Shinde allegedly assured the MPs that "Operation Tiger" had been successfully executed and promised to stand firmly behind them.

Sources also claim that MP Shrikant Shinde coordinated the entire operation from Delhi, where he had been camping for several days.

The rebel camp has reportedly shifted out of Delhi. According to sources, four rebel MPs are staying at a businessman's hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while Omraje Nimbalkar returned to Pune on Wednesday.

Sources claim he was spotted at Pune Airport's VIP lounge and exited through an alternate route to avoid the media.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that all six rebel MPs are expected to reach Mumbai on Friday, coinciding with Shiv Sena's foundation day celebrations.

Political circles are closely watching which programme the rebel MPs will attend and whether they will publicly appear alongside the Shinde faction.

Sources further suggest that a formal merger of the rebel MPs with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena could be announced on June 21, although there has been no official confirmation from either camp.