UCC In All 21 NDA States Before 2029: Amit Shah Sets Deadline For Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code

Mumbai: Setting a definitive legislative timeline, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the Home Minister also emphasised that India's national security posture has fundamentally transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through decisive cross-border operations.

"We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029...Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors," Shah said.

The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states -- Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026.

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Responding to queries regarding ongoing discussions between the Indian Army and the Chinese military over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the current status of disengagement talks following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the Home Minister cautioned against demanding public disclosures on classified border negotiations.

Shah stressed that public faith in the armed forces remains steadfast and that strategic matters must not be politicised.

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"We also interact with the public; they have full faith, but there are sensitive matters where disclosing details openly serves neither the national interest nor the Army’s interest," Shah added.

Earlier, turning to national security, the Home Minister also asserted that India's defence posture has evolved to ensure swift countermeasures against external threats.