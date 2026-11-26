New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code in every state under its rule in the coming days, while strongly defending the Constitution and criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly mocking its institutions.

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas’ seminar organised by the Delhi BJP, Shah said the Constitution’s framers had included the UCC in the Directive Principles of State Policy. “Every single citizen in this country – irrespective of religion, whether Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, or Parsi – must get the right to live under one uniform law. Laws should not be framed on the basis of religion,” he said, adding that this principle is rejected by Rahul Gandhi’s party.

“Today I have come to state with clarity that in the coming days, wherever there are BJP-ruled governments, we are going to implement the UCC,” Shah declared.

He linked the Constitution to India’s future, recalling a conversation with a Congress leader in Parliament who asked where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in 2047. “I replied, ‘Your focus is on individuals, whereas our focus is on Bharat Mata. India will certainly be there in 2047.’ So this resolve is a resolve to make India great, not a resolve to make any individual great,” Shah said. He expressed confidence that Swami Vivekananda’s dream for Bharat Mata would be fulfilled by the centenary of Independence, with the Constitution as the guiding path.

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Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of talking about the Constitution while mocking it and its institutions. “He openly declares that we do not want a debate in Parliament, we want it on the streets… defaming the Election Commission, defaming revisions and the intensive revision of voter lists, and going abroad to defame India across the world,” the Home Minister said. He attributed this to continuous electoral defeats over 20 years, invoking the proverb “Naachna na aaye aangan tedha,” and reminded that the Congress had imposed the Emergency, locking the spirit of the Constitution “inside a dark dungeon for 18 months.”

On women’s reservation, Shah said the constitutional amendment providing 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies had been blocked by the Congress. “It is the resolve of the Bharatiya Janata Party and our leader Narendra Modi that the women of this country will definitely get 33 per cent reservation; you cannot stop us,” he asserted.

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Highlighting the damage caused by Naxalism, Shah referred to elderly residents in Bastar still lacking basic facilities and said the Modi government’s political will had eradicated the menace, securing constitutionally guaranteed rights for 21 crore people.

He praised India’s peaceful transfers of power through the constitutional process and reiterated that the framers ensured power flows from the people and is exercised within constitutional limits. Every word of the Preamble, he said, was meant to build a great India.

Shah urged critics of Indian civilisation to examine the original copy of the Constitution, which opens with illustrations by Nandalal Bose depicting Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Guru Gobind Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, the Dandi March and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “Please look at the original copy of the Constitution once… spare 15 minutes… and look at Nandalal Bose’s illustrations to understand the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.