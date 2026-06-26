'UCC Will Be Implemented In Bengal, Nationalist Party Has Come': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state, saying it will follow the same path as it has been done in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said a committee is constituted under the leadership of a sitting inquiry authority, adding that details of the UCC would be shared in the Assembly on Monday

"The Uniform Civil Code will happen in Bengal. There is a procedure that we will tell you in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of the sitting inquiry. The way it happened in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, it will be done through the same procedure," he said.

The UCC Bill, introduced in the Assembly on May 25, proposes a ban on polygamy and makes the registration of live-in relationships compulsory. It seeks to establish a common civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion.

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The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was among the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Launching a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Adhikari further alleged that the previous government promoted appeasement, corruption and nepotism, and pushed the state backwards.

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He further claimed that the previous government had never shown concern for nationalism and patriotism, adding that with a nationalist government now in power, “everything will be done.”

"The previous government's work was appeasement, corruption, nepotism, and taking Bengal backwards... Nationalism, patriotism... all these things were not on their agenda. Now that a nationalist government has come to power, everything will be done, said Adhikari.

Earlier on June 12, while addressing the media, Adhikari detailed several development projects, welfare schemes, and national security initiatives implemented under PM Modi's leadership.