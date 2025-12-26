IT Firm CEO, Others Arrested As Manager Gang-Raped In Moving Car After Late-Night Birthday Party | Udaipur

Jaipur: A birthday party turned into a nightmare for the female manager of an IT firm as she was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a female executive head and her husband have been arrested by police under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The aforementioned people had allegedly offered to drop the manager home as she was left alone at the venue following the CEO's late-night birthday party. They are accused of committing the crime in the moving car of the female executive head on Saturday night.

As per reports, the accused stopped the car at a shop after offering a lift to the woman. They then purchased something from the shop, which was also offered to the woman. The woman said that she lost consciousness after being forced to consume the substance. She further alleged that after waking up, she realised that she was being assaulted in the moving car.

As per reports, the accused kept the woman in the car for few hours before dropping her home.

The accused CEO has been identified as Jeetesh Sisodia of GKM IT Private Limited. The accused female executive head has been identified as Shilpa and her husband has been identified as Gaurav.

Injury Marks Found On Body

District Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, said that injury marks was found on the woman's body following the crime. He added that the three arrests were made based on the victim's statement and the medical examination which was conducted after she filed a report with the police.

