IT Firm CEO, Others Arrested As Manager Gang-Raped In Moving Car After Late-Night Birthday Party | Udaipur
The female manager of an IT firm was allegedly gangraped in a moving car occupied by the company's CEO, a female executive head and her husband in Udaipur. The woman was returning from the CEO's birthday party when the crime took place. The three accused have been arrested by police.
Jaipur: A birthday party turned into a nightmare for the female manager of an IT firm as she was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a female executive head and her husband have been arrested by police under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The aforementioned people had allegedly offered to drop the manager home as she was left alone at the venue following the CEO's late-night birthday party. They are accused of committing the crime in the moving car of the female executive head on Saturday night.
As per reports, the accused stopped the car at a shop after offering a lift to the woman. They then purchased something from the shop, which was also offered to the woman. The woman said that she lost consciousness after being forced to consume the substance. She further alleged that after waking up, she realised that she was being assaulted in the moving car.
As per reports, the accused kept the woman in the car for few hours before dropping her home.
The accused CEO has been identified as Jeetesh Sisodia of GKM IT Private Limited. The accused female executive head has been identified as Shilpa and her husband has been identified as Gaurav.
Injury Marks Found On Body
District Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, said that injury marks was found on the woman's body following the crime. He added that the three arrests were made based on the victim's statement and the medical examination which was conducted after she filed a report with the police.
The District Superintendent further stated that the medical report of the woman confirmed that the injury marks of her body primarily suggest that a gangrape had occurred. Furthermore, he stated that the police are continuing their investigation into the case based on the audio recorded by a webcam installed in the car during the crime.
