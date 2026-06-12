Udhampur Civil Airport to Open Soon as Dr. Jitendra Singh Announces ATR Flights to Boost Connectivity, Tourism and Employment in J&K

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday announced that the Civil Airport at Udhampur will become functional within months, with tenders for the terminal already floated and work orders expected soon.

Minister, addressing a public outreach programme, said the airport will initially handle ATR aircraft operations, promising to boost tourism, trade, investment, and jobs.

“This will finally put Udhampur on the aviation map,” said a local trader, adding that better connectivity could transform business prospects in the district.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway with the J&K Government for transfer of additional land to expand the facility into a full-scale airport modelled on Jammu Airport. “We hope this doesn’t stall like earlier projects,” said a local.

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Dr. Singh linked the project to a broader transformation over the past twelve years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing flagship schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Ujjwala Yojana.

He argued these initiatives have reshaped financial inclusion, sanitation, and women’s welfare.

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However, he also stressed that infrastructure remains the most visible marker of change. He pointed to the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri stretch, now set to be complemented by a twin-tube tunnel, and highlighted the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Vande Bharat trains, and widening of Dhar Road as examples of connectivity-driven growth.

“The airport will save us hours of travel to Jammu,” said a college student, while another attendee noted, “Employment generation must follow, otherwise it will remain symbolic,”.

Dr. Singh also celebrated Udhampur’s cultural identity, citing the GI tag for Kaladi cheese and efforts to upscale production under the One District One Product initiative.

He added that projects like the Biotech Industrial Park at Kathua, the Lavender Mission, and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link; including the world’s highest Chenab bridge, reflect the region’s growing national profile.