Udhampur Encounter: Terrorists Took Shelter in Civilian House in Basantgarh; Made WhatsApp Call to Handler

Jaish terrorists have reportedly entered the house of a local resident and stayed for nearly three and a half hours on Wednesday night, at a time when a massive search operation by security forces was underway in the nearby area of Ramnagar, where an encounter broke out yesterday evening.

The house owner, Rashpal, a local from Basantgarh, recounted the harrowing experience, while speaking with Republic. “They came to our house around 8 PM and left by 11:30 PM. There were four of us at home. The terrorists were three in number, dressed in black, and armed—one with a basic weapon, and another carrying a sophisticated firearm with a scope, possibly an M4,” Rashpal said.

According to the eyewitness, the terrorists are young and in their mid-20s. They spoke Urdu and understood the local Dogri language fluently. According to Rashpal, they made a WhatsApp audio call using his phone, communicating in an unidentified language. After the call, they confiscated the device but returned the SIM card.

“They ate some food and took the rest with them. They asked us about different routes in all directions, took my trousers, bag, and umbrella, and told us not to tell anyone. At first, I thought they were Army personnel, but they clearly said they were militants,” he added.