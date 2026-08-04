Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls Action Against Him a ‘Joke’ After Row Over Trisha Remark During Cauvery Protest

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has dismissed the action taken against him as a “joke” after a political storm erupted over his controversial remark during a Cauvery water protest in Tamil Nadu.

The controversy began after a video from the protest in Thanjavur went viral on social media. While addressing supporters over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi criticised the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that it had failed to secure the state’s share of river water and was instead focused on targeting the DMK with legal cases.

During his speech, members of the crowd repeatedly shouted actor Trisha’s name. Udhayanidhi paused, smiled and made a comment that many critics interpreted as a double entendre involving the actor. The clip quickly spread online, triggering criticism from opposition leaders and social media users.

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan strongly condemned the remark, calling it “disgusting” and saying such comments have no place in public life. He accused the DMK leadership of lowering the standard of political debate and using provocative language instead of addressing public concerns.

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The issue escalated after police action against Udhayanidhi, which he later mocked as a “joke.” His response has further intensified the political confrontation between the DMK and the TVK, with both parties accusing each other of diverting attention from the Cauvery issue.

The controversy has now shifted the spotlight from the river water dispute to the growing war of words between Tamil Nadu’s rival political camps, with the viral video continuing to fuel debate across social media and political circles.