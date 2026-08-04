'Insulting Woman's Modesty, Provoking Riot': The Legal Charges Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Remarks On Actor Trisha

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken into custody at his residence following widespread backlash over a controversial comment directed at actor Trisha.

The arrest stems from intense political fallout and formal complaints regarding an innuendo made by the DMK leader during a political demonstration on Monday.

The charges levied against Stalin Junior under the Bharatiya Nyaya include-

Section 196: Promoting enmity, hatred

Section 192: Provoking riot

Section 352: Intentional insult

Section 79: Acts, words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Section 296 (b): Obscene acts and songs in public

Section 61: Criminal conspiracy

Section 351 (2): Criminal intimidation

Additionally, Udhayanidhi Stalin faces charges under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, which addresses the harassment of women in public or private spaces, as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which penalizes the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.