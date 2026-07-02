Ujjain Horror: Woman's Head Shaved, Stripped And Paraded With Shoe Garland In Broad Daylight- 11 Booked, Manhunt For 8 Accused

A deeply disturbing case of mob violence against a woman has surfaced from Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, where a married woman was allegedly assaulted, had her hair forcibly cut, her clothes torn off, and was then paraded through her village wearing a garland made of shoes and slippers - an act of public humiliation that has left residents and officials alike calling it a stain on humanity.

What happened

The incident took place on June 30 in a village under the jurisdiction of Jharda police station in Ujjain district. According to police, a group of men stormed into the woman's house at around 9 to 9:30 in the morning, allegedly breaking down the door to force their way in. The woman told police she was inside a room of her home when the accused, identified as Sumer Singh, Kachru Singh and Badrilal, arrived along with several associates.

She alleges the men grabbed her by the hair and hands and dragged her outside, where a crowd had already gathered. In front of onlookers, including three women who were allegedly present at the scene, her hair was cut off, her clothes were torn until she was left half-clothed, and a garland of shoes and slippers was forced around her neck before she was paraded through the streets of the village. Her husband was reportedly subjected to similar public humiliation and was also paraded alongside her.

The woman has alleged that both she and her husband were beaten during the ordeal and threatened with death. She suffered injuries to her eye, cheek, head, stomach and other parts of her body, while her husband sustained injuries to his face, chest and abdomen.

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A community that watched instead of intervening

Perhaps the most chilling detail to emerge is not the violence itself, but the response of the crowd around it. Rather than stepping in to stop the assault, several villagers reportedly pulled out their phones and began filming the humiliation as it unfolded, treating a woman's public torment as spectacle rather than tragedy.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly identified those who had been recording the incident, seized their phones on the spot, and deleted the footage before it could spread. Officers say this quick action prevented the visuals from going viral on social media though it does little to erase what already happened in full public view.

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Two accounts, one brutal outcome

Police accounts point to underlying tension over property. Investigators say the woman had left her first husband roughly three years ago after falling into a relationship with another man from the same village, following which the two married and settled in Indore, away from the village. According to one police version, the woman had recently been pressing her new in-laws for a share in family land, and had arrived back in the village three days prior to the incident amid that ongoing dispute. Another account attributes the attack to the anger of her first husband's family and fellow villagers over her return to the village with her new husband. Police are continuing to piece together the exact chain of events and motive.

Arrests and manhunt

A case has been registered against 11 named accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police say the three alleged main perpetrators, Sumer Singh, Kachru Singh and Badrilal, have been arrested and produced in court, from where they have been sent to judicial custody. The remaining eight accused are still absconding, and police say raids are continuously being conducted to track them down.

Jharda police station in-charge Anand Bhabor confirmed the arrests and said efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing.

A case that should not need to make headlines