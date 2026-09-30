Ujjain Shahi Masjid Clash: 9 Accused Undergo Medical Test Amid Tight Security After Stone-Pelting

Ujjain: Nine people accused in connection with stone pelting during clashes at the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain were brought to the district hospital for medical examination on Wednesday, as tight security continued to be maintained around the mosque.

Medical Officer at District Hospital, Ujjain, Dr Jitendra Sharma, said all nine accused were examined and found to be in normal condition.

“Police brought 9 accused individuals to us for medical examinations; we examined all, and their condition is normal. None of them bore any marks of injury; there were no external injuries on any of them, and everyone's condition was normal,” Sharma said.

The medical examination came a day after security was intensified around the Shahi Masjid following clashes between police and a crowd over the removal of a portion of the mosque for a road-widening project.

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The situation around the mosque remained peaceful on Wednesday morning, with police personnel continuing to be deployed in the area.

The clashes took place on September 28 when a large crowd confronted police during the demolition-related operation. Police used tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd following incidents of stone pelting.

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Rapid Action Force personnel were also deployed as authorities stepped up security arrangements. More than 2,500 police personnel and officers were deployed across Ujjain, while Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma remained at the site. An alert was also issued across the city.

Iron scaffolding has been erected around the mosque, while police conducted a mounted march in the area. Shops around the mosque were earlier cleared under police supervision.

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh had said that members of the Shahi Masjid Committee were voluntarily removing the portion of the structure affected by the road-widening project.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court disposed of a petition concerning the dispute after the mosque committee and state administration reached a compromise.

Under the settlement, the committee agreed to remove a three-foot portion of the structure, while the administration agreed to alternative arrangements for affected shops, compensation as per standard acquisition norms and shifting of the minaret within the mosque complex.