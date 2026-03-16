Tragedy In Canada: 26-Year-Old Ujjain-Based Student 'Beaten And Run Over' By Batchmates In British Columbia | Image: Republic

Ujjain: A horrific act of violence in British Columbia has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Indian student, sparking outrage and calls for justice from his grieving family in Ujjain.

Gurkirat Singh Manocha, who had moved to Canada 15 months ago to build a better future, was reportedly beaten to death and run over by a vehicle in the city of Fort St. John in British Columbia on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Brutal Altercation

The victim, Gurkirat Singh Manocha, a resident of Parshvanath City on Dewas Road, Ujjain, had moved to Canada approximately fifteen months ago with aspirations of building a successful career in business.

He supported his education by working part-time at a local Walmart. According to family accounts, the tragedy occurred shortly after he finished his shift on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The victim’s elder brother, Prabkirat Singh Manocha, who resides in Raipur, expressed the family’s devastation and frustration with the initial legal proceedings.

"We were told that 10 to 12 people were involved in beating him and running him over. The police had detained some suspects, but they were reportedly released after their lawyers arrived," he said.

Advertisement

While the specific motives behind the confrontation remain unclear, reports suggest that a group of college students took Gurkirat with them to a location near Charlie Lake, where a pre-existing dispute between several youths escalated into a brutal confrontation.

During the altercation, a group of approximately 10 to 12 individuals allegedly launched a physical assault on Gurkirat before intentionally running him over with a vehicle.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but was later declared dead.

The news reached the family late at night when Gurkeerat’s brother received a phone call from a friend residing in Canada.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, a wave of grief swept through the family, and his relatives remain in deep sorrow.

Official Response and Investigation

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are currently awaiting the final post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and proceed with formal charges.

Authorities in Fort St. John are working to identify the individuals involved in the altercation.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state government and the Ujjain District Collector have pledged support to the family, who are now navigating the agonising three-week process of repatriating Gurkirat’s remains for final rites.

"We just want our son home as soon as possible," said Prabkirat. The family has formally apprised the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh regarding the tragedy.

Expressing his deepest condolences, the Chief Minister assured the family of the state's support during the difficult time.