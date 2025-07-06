BREAKING: UK Technical Team Lands in Kerala to Repair Grounded F-35B Fighter Jet

Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram: British F-35B Fighter Jet May Be Air-Lifted To UK | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: A team of technical experts on board the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas, arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the F-35 fighter jet.

The British Royal Navy’s F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram on June 14 due to low fuel and a severe hydraulic failure, is set to be transported back to the United Kingdom after remaining stranded in Kerala.

Despite multiple attempts by ground teams, efforts to repair the jet on site have been unsuccessful.

Reports confirm that the aircraft is now deemed unrepairable in India and will be airlifted to the UK for further inspection and necessary action.