UK To Pay Parking Fee For British Royal Navy’s F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet, Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram, For Over A Week

IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the F-35 fighter jet of the UK Navy. | Image: ANI

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is planning to bill the UK government for parking fees related to the British Royal Navy F‑35B stealth fighter jet that has been stranded there since it made an emergency landing on June 14 due to low fuel and a hydraulics failure.

Currently parked in Bay 4, a spot reserved for VIPs under strict security from the CISF, the aircraft is awaiting repairs. Usually, the parking fee is charged based on the weight of the plane. The exact fee is still being figured out, as the usual pricing based on weight doesn’t quite fit for lightweight 100 million dollar military aircraft. However, it’s expected that the Indian Union government will cover the costs, given that this is a military aircraft from a foreign nation.

A 40-member repair team from the UK, along with support from US technicians, is on its way to Thiruvananthapuram to address the hydraulic issue right there on-site. If their attempts don’t succeed, they’re considering other options, like airlifting the jet using a freighter or military transport. A spokesperson from the British High Commission confirmed that efforts to repair the jet are ongoing and a top priority and thanked the Indian authorities for their support.

British officials reportedly turned down Air India’s offer to move the jet into a hangar, expressing concerns about safeguarding classified F‑35 technologies. However, there are plans to eventually transfer it to the airport’s MRO hangar once the necessary equipment and personnel arrive.