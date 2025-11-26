UN-Linked Wildlife Convention Affirms Vantara as a Lawful Global Hub of Conservation Excellence

Jamnagar: On Sunday, at the Twentieth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Standing Committee and an overwhelming majority of member nations delivered a decisive endorsement of India’s position, confirming that there exists no evidence or grounds to pursue any measures against the country with respect to animal imports.

This outcome serves as a powerful validation of Vantara’s lawful, transparent, and science-driven model of wildlife care, reaffirming its compliance with global norms and its standing as one of the world’s most ethically governed and professionally run centres of wildlife conservation.

The CITES Secretariat, a UN-linked body responsible for reviewing global wildlife compliance, undertook a two-day mission to Vantara in September 2025. Their visit involved a detailed inspection of Vantara’s enclosures, veterinary systems, records, rescue operations, and welfare protocols.

In the report submitted to the Standing Committee on 30 September 2025, the Secretariat recognised Vantara as a world-class, welfare-driven institution with modern infrastructure, advanced veterinary care, and robust rescue and rehabilitation systems. It affirmed that Vantara’s work is centred on animal welfare and conservation, and that the facility does not engage in any form of commercial animal trade. The report also recorded Vantara’s openness, cooperation, and alignment with CITES processes.

With Sunday’s discussions at the Standing Committee, where an overwhelming majority of Parties supported India’s position, the global community has effectively reaffirmed Vantara’s integrity and purpose. This outcome restores balance, dispels misplaced narratives circulated in parts of the public and advocacy space, and places on record what the facts have always shown: that Vantara stands on the right side of conservation, compliance, and care.

This broad support from Parties is not only a strong endorsement of India’s CITES implementation framework but also a recognition of Vantara’s consistent adherence to those standards from day one. It is, in many ways, a resounding affirmation of Vantara’s work, values, and contribution to global conservation efforts.

These international findings align seamlessly with the conclusions of the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court of India to examine every allegation against Vantara across legal, financial, welfare, and CITES parameters. After extensive scrutiny, including document audits, consultations with national and international authorities, and on-site inspections of the Jamnagar facilities, the SIT determined that all complaints and media reports were “unfounded, baseless, and devoid of any factual or legal foundation.”

The inquiry confirmed that all animals were legally acquired for non-commercial purposes with valid import permits, that no wildlife smuggling, money laundering, or financial irregularities had occurred, and that invoicing references constituted routine customs documentation for valuation purposes. It further observed that Vantara not only complies fully with Central Zoo Authority regulations but exceeds them, holds Global Humane Certified™ status, and operates not as a private collection but as a genuine, internationally benchmarked rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre.