The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commenced its 80th session in New York under an atmosphere thick with skepticism and urgency, reflected in its theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”. This year, the UN faces mounting scrutiny for its apparent inability to mediate enduring solutions in the world’s most volatile conflict zones, from the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis and the unyielding Russia-Ukraine war, to emerging flashpoints fueled by China’s assertiveness on the global stage.

UN Relevance at Stake

As the global order teeters on the brink of systemic fracture, a chorus of member states and civil society observers is questioning the UN’s very efficacy. Stark visuals from the devastation in Gaza and eastern Ukraine serve as a grim backdrop to this session, while the institution’s perennial divisions, most visible in Security Council paralysis—lead many to call this a credibility crisis for the world’s preeminent diplomatic forum. The recent failures to secure even minimal consensus on humanitarian action for the Israel-Hamas conflict, alongside fruitless debates on Ukraine, have only underscored perceptions that the UN is increasingly out of step with the world’s geopolitical realities.

Diplomatic Divides Deepen

This session has seen political camps further bifurcate, particularly after China’s aggressive muscle-flexing at the recent SCO Summit. The showdowns playing out between major powers—exacerbated by domestic political tumult in the United States and renewed brinkmanship in Europe and East Asia—have rendered the UNGA a battleground for competing narratives but few concrete outcomes.

The catastrophic breakdown in consensus has been evident most recently in the Israel-Palestine crisis. The UNGA’s passage of a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a virtual address is a rare diplomatic win, but only highlights the inability of the broader system to deliver tangible progress, especially as major powers like the US and Israel resist the tide of global recognition for Palestine.

Security Council Expansion — India’s Case Gains Traction

The debate around expanding the UN Security Council has acquired new urgency. The General Assembly is seeing renewed calls from the Global South—and some prominent Western voices—for a more representative and functional council that reflects 21st-century realities. India, with its massive demographic weight, booming economy, and record as a democratic stabilizer, is increasingly recognized as a linchpin in this transformation.

China’s traditional opposition to India’s permanent membership appears to be softening, as Western and Southern blocs converge on New Delhi’s case. Prominent international commentators from the US, Europe, and Asia argue that India’s leadership of the Global South warrants not just a seat at the high tables but a defining say in shaping the rules-based order of the coming decades.

India: The Only Real Hedge in a Turbulent World

With EAM S. Jaishankar set to deliver India’s address to the 80th UNGA, expectations are high that New Delhi will present a vision of pragmatic multilateralism—anchored in growth, sustainability, and principles-based diplomacy. Unlike other emerging powers, India has maintained calibrated relations with both the West and the East, positioning itself as a “net stability provider” amid escalating conflict and uncertainty. As the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India’s message is clear: long-term global bets must be placed on stable, pluralistic democracies rather than on transactional alliances.

Jaishankar’s anticipated intervention is likely to underscore India’s commitment to peace, economic development, and global governance reform, with pointed emphasis on elevating the voices of the Global South. Analysts believe that, in a world searching for anchors, India is increasingly seen as the only constructive force capable of bridging divides, driving sustainable growth, and shaping a more equitable order.

The Road to Peace Runs Through New Delhi

As debates rage over the UN’s future, India has asserted itself as a ray of hope amid the gloom. In the words of Prime Minister Modi, “for global peace, stability, and prosperity, the world’s most populous country must become self-reliant”. With the world’s gaze fixed on the upcoming speech by S. Jaishankar, the message is resonant: The new road to world order increasingly runs through New Delhi.