'Unacceptable & Need To Cease': India Condemns Attacks on Gulf Energy Infrastructure Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: India has expressed serious concern over recent attacks targeting energy installations in the Gulf region, describing them as deeply disturbing and unacceptable amid an already volatile global energy landscape.

In response to media queries on the matter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's longstanding position against such actions.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," Jaiswal stated.

The comments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where attacks on merchant shipping and other infrastructure have raised alarms over energy security, global supply chains, and the safety of civilians, including the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf. India has consistently urged de-escalation, dialogue, and protection of civilian and critical energy assets to prevent broader disruptions to worldwide energy markets.