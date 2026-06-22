Unanswered Calls, Power Failure: Panic Ensues As 13 Trapped Inside Bareilly Mall Lift for 35 Minutes, Girl Faints

New Delhi: A shocking incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Baraeily where at least 13 people- including four women and three children- were trapped for nearly 35 minutes after a lift stalled between the first and second floors at City Center LA Mall, near Chowki Churaha on June 21.

Notably, due to higher Sunday footfall, the lift was crowded, and the heat and humidity soon became oppressive and a 17-year-old girl reportedly fainted while the group was trapped inside. Further reports suggest that the incident was caused by a sudden power failure.

Repeated calls unanswered

Initially, the occupants repeatedly cried out for assistance and made several attempts to reach the security contact number posted inside the elevator, but their calls went unanswered.

As time went on, the heat, humidity, and cramped conditions caused growing distress, with many experiencing difficulty breathing and rising anxiety.

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Girl falls unconscious amid panic

As the situation escalated, a 17-year-old girl from Biharipur lost consciousness. With no professional help forthcoming, the trapped individuals began forcing the doors open from the inside, assisted by bystanders on the outside. Following a significant effort, the doors were finally pried open, and all 13 occupants were safely evacuated.

Action against the mall authorities

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information, Kotwali police reached the site to gather information and requested a formal complaint.

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Commenting on the episode, mall operations manager Vidin Kumar explained that the lift typically resumes via backup power within a minute and he alleged that someone inside kicked the door during this transition, which triggered a sensor malfunction and prevented the system from restarting, as per reports.