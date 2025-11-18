RJD Vs JD(U): Uncles Kill 22-Year-Old Nephew In Drunken Brawl Over Bihar Election Result

Guna: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, two maternal uncles killed their 22-year-old nephew in a drunken brawl over the Bihar Assembly Election results, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at an under-construction high-rise government quarters complex, where the uncles and the nephew were reportedly having a party. The nephew, identified as Shankar Manjhi, was a labourer from Bihar's Shivhar district and was living with his uncles in Madhya Pradesh. Police said that the accused have been identified as 25-year-old Rajesh Manjhi and 27-year-old Toofani Manjhi.

An argument ensued amongst the men, who were in an intoxicated state, over the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. As the argument escalated into a physical altercation, the uncles allegedly dragged Shankar and submerged his face in a muddy area, suffocating him to death.

Officers from the Kant Police Station arrested both of the accused in just one hour, Guna SP said.

As per reports, the deceased was a supporter of Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The accused, on the other hand, were supporters of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

RJD and JD(U) are rival parties in Bihar. JD(U), which is part of the NDA alliance, won the Bihar elections and RJD faced defeat.

Bihar Election Results

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats. Among the leaders who won from NDA are 'Bahubali' Anant Singh (JDU) and folk singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur (BJP).

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat for the Opposition alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of seats at 89. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won the second highest number of seats at 85. While RJD secured 25 seats, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to win even a single seat in the election.

Nitish Kumar Ready For 10th Term?

