Under-Construction Building Collapses in Hyderabad's Madhapur, 2 Dead; Rescue Op Underway

Hyderabad, Telangana: Two people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after an under-construction seven-storey building collapsed in Anjaiah Nagar, Madhapur, here on Saturday, police said.

Emergency response teams, including local police and rescue personnel, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to clear the debris and rescue individuals trapped underneath.

According to police officials, the rescue operations are currently underway.

"An under-construction seven-storey building collapsed in Anjaiah Nagar. So far, two people have lost their lives. Rescue teams have reached the spot, clearing of debris is underway, and the rescue operation is in progress. We will provide more details later," a police official said.

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Speaking on the incident, Congress MLA Arekapudi Gandhi alleged that the construction was unauthorised and had previously been halted by municipal authorities.

"In Madhapur division, the illegal seven-storey under-construction building was stopped by officials for four months. They recently restarted the construction work illegally. The cellar work was being extended to the adjacent building connected to the seven-storey structure, which led to its sudden collapse," Gandhi said.

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Gandhi further said, "People must understand the risks of illegal constructions. Some people are profiting through such illegal constructions. Many such illegal constructions are going on in Serilingampally. We are seizing buildings, but they are not following the norms. A similar incident had happened earlier, and now it has happened again," he added.