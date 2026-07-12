Understanding UCC in Simple Terms: Why It Matters Now, Its Impact on Hindus, the Polygamy Debate, & Legal Implications

As the debate surrounding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) gains momentum, with multiple states expressing interest in adopting it, it is important to understand why it matters, who it will affect, and what changes it will bring to India’s legal system for people of all faiths.

Understanding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Simple Terms

In a diverse country like India, where people follow different religions and customs, personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and maintenance are often governed by religion-specific laws. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to change this by introducing a single set of civil laws that apply equally to all citizens, regardless of their religion.

What is the UCC and Why Does It Matter?

The UCC is rooted in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, a Directive Principle that urges the state to secure a uniform civil code for all citizens. Its main purpose is to promote national integration, gender equality, and equal rights by replacing varied personal laws with common rules.

Proponents argue it strengthens "One Nation, One Law," reduces discrimination (especially against women), and eliminates practices seen as outdated or unfair. Critics worry it could undermine religious freedoms, but supporters see it as a step toward true secularism in civil matters.

Advertisement

States That Have Implemented It

Goa has had a form of common civil code (the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867, continued after liberation) for decades. It applies broadly but includes some community-specific nuances.

Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to enact and implement a dedicated UCC in 2024–2025. The law covers marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, inheritance, and more, with compulsory registration and a focus on equality. It excludes Scheduled Tribes.

Advertisement

Several other states have also announced their intent to adopt a UCC. Gujarat, and Assam have already passed legislation to implement a Uniform Civil Code. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal have formed panels or are drafting bills to implement this common civil framework.

Other states have discussed it, but these are the primary examples so far.

Why Now? The Government's Push

The idea of a UCC has been debated for decades, gaining attention after cases like the 1985 Shah Bano judgment highlighted issues with personal laws. Successive governments, particularly the current one, have prioritized it as part of electoral promises. Advocates say the timing reflects growing awareness of gender justice, legal inconsistencies, and the need for unity in a modern India. Implementation in states like Uttarakhand serves as a model and test case for potential national rollout.

Impact on Hindus and the Focus on Polygamy

For the Hindu community, the UCC is not expected to bring major changes. Hindu personal laws (codified through Acts like the Hindu Marriage Act) already enforce monogamy: a man cannot legally have a second wife without dissolving the first marriage through proper legal channels, just like entering a binding agreement.

The push for UCC is largely seen as addressing differences with Muslim personal law (influenced by Sharia), which permits a man to have up to four wives under certain conditions. This creates a situation where different civil rules apply to citizens in the same country.

Legal experts often point out the inconsistency: Indian Muslims are subject to the uniform Indian Penal Code for criminal matters (Sharia criminal laws are not applied), yet they can follow distinct civil practices like polygamy. Why, they ask, should there be parallel civil laws running alongside each other? This "pick and choose" approach is viewed by supporters as hypocritical and contrary to equality before the law.

A Uniform Civil Code would likely enforce monogamy across communities, alongside equal inheritance rights, a common marriage age, and streamlined divorce processes.

The Bigger Picture