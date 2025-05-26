Unimaginable, Unprecedented: Stats Analysis Of How 11 Years Of Modi Govt Has Transformed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully completed eleven years in office. He first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on this day (May 26) in 2014 and has since been elected to the position twice—again in 2019 and most recently in 2024—due to a strong popular mandate.

While addressing the public during a programme after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects in Dahod, Gujarat, PM Modi described the decisions taken during his eleven years in office as "unimaginable" and "unprecedented."

“Today is May 26. On this day in 2014, I took oath as Prime Minister for the first time. The people of Gujarat gave me their blessings first, followed by people from across the country. I have been fulfilling my duties. We took decisions that are unimaginable, unprecedented. The country has broken free and is progressing in all sectors,” the Prime Minister said.

Here are some of the key milestones India has achieved as a result of the Modi government’s “unprecedented” decisions:

1. India Becomes the Fourth-Largest Economy in the World

India has overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy globally, trailing only the United States, China, and Germany, according to NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

Citing IMF data, Subrahmanyam stated that India's economy has reached a nominal GDP of approximately USD 4 trillion—an impressive jump from around USD 2.1 trillion in 2014. The IMF has also confirmed that India’s economy is now larger than Japan’s.

2. Digital India Push

Launched on July 1, 2015, Digital India aimed to connect rural areas with high-speed internet and empower the country to become more digitally advanced. One major success of this initiative is the growth of UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

In October 2024, UPI achieved a record by processing 16.58 billion financial transactions in a single month, reflecting a 45% year-on-year increase. The value of transactions processed reached ₹23.49 lakh crore.

“India’s digital payments revolution is gaining international traction, with UPI and RuPay expanding across borders,” stated the Ministry of Finance in a press release. Currently, UPI is operational in seven countries: the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius.

3. Make in India

Launched in September 2014, the Make in India initiative was designed to boost manufacturing, exports, and economic strength. They key achievements include:

1. Ease of Doing Business: India’s global ranking has improved due to streamlined regulations.

2. FDI Inflows: The country attracted over USD 667.41 billion in foreign direct investment between April 2014 and March 2024.

3. Startup Ecosystem: A surge in innovation and entrepreneurship has emerged.

4. Sectoral Growth: Notable expansion in sectors such as automobiles and electronics.

4. Atmanirbhar Bharat & ‘Vocal for Local’

Announced in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Mission) aimed to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

With a ₹20 lakh crore (approx. USD 268.74 billion) stimulus package—nearly 10% of India’s GDP—the mission focuses on themes like ‘local for global’, ‘made for the world’, and ‘vocal for local’.

Objectives include:

1. Making India a global supply chain hub.

2. Enhancing government-private sector collaboration

3. Empowering key sectors like defence, healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture

4. Increasing exports in sectors such as textiles and jewellery

5. Infrastructure

India has witnessed massive infrastructure growth over the past decade:

Roads: A 500% increase in the transport and highways budget led to highway construction reaching 37 km/day in 2020–21. The National Highway network expanded from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km by 2023, as stated by PIB.

PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana): Over 3.74 lakh km of rural roads constructed since 2014.

Railways: Around 136 Vande Bharat trains are operational now

Aviation Sector: The number of operational airports has more than doubled, from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024, according to PIB.

6. Space Achievements

ISRO has marked historic milestones, including:

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

Launching Aditya-L1, India’s first mission to study the Sun.

7. PM Jan Dhan Yojana

This financial inclusion initiative enabled millions of Indians to open bank accounts and access direct benefit transfers, improving transparency and welfare distribution.

8. Ayushman Bharat

Under this health insurance scheme, millions of underprivileged Indians have received free treatment and health benefit transfers, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

9. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Launched in 2014, the cleanliness drive led to large-scale sanitation improvements, construction of millions of toilets, and heightened awareness of hygiene and cleanliness.

10. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Caring for the Girl Child