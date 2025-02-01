Union Budget 2025: In Big Boost for Gig Economy, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Registration of Gig Workers

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Budget today in the Lok Sabha. In a major boost to the gig economy, ID cards and registrations for the gig workers has been announced by the FM as part of the Union Budget 2025.

Union Budget 2025: Big Boost for Gig Economy

As part of the social security scheme for welfare of online platform workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recognised gig workers of online platforms for providing ‘great dynamism’ to the new-age services economy.

The government will arrange of their identity cards and registration on the E-Shram portal. The workers will also be provided healthcare under PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, assisting nearly one crore gig workers.

Union Budget 2025: Key Points for Education Sector

While presenting the highly anticipated Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to establish five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling. These centres aim to equip youth with essential skills for global opportunities. Additionally, the Finance Minister pledged to foster global skilling partnerships to position India as a significant player in global manufacturing.