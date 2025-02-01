Union Budget 2025: Rs 1,071.05 Crore Allocated to Central Bureau of Investigation - Key Takeaways for CBI

CBI gets Rs 1,071 crore in Union Budget; increase of Rs 84.12 crore from ongoing fiscal | Image: PTI/Representative Image

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated Rs 1,071.05 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Union Budget 2025-26 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, a nominal increase of Rs 84.12 crore from the ongoing fiscal.

The agency received Rs 951.46 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2024-25, which was later revised to Rs 986.93 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 1,071.05 crore to the agency for 2025-26, the Budget presented by Sitharaman said.

"The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes," the Budget document said.

This also includes provisions for various projects such as modernisation of training centres of the CBI, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land, and construction of office and residence buildings for the agency, it said.

The country's premier probe agency is engaged in tackling emerging crime scenes, dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and darknet besides conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad.

It also deals with criminal cases handed over by various states, high courts and the Supreme Court.