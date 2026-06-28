Amit Shah Administers Polio Drops to Children at Launch of 'PM-Family Care Tracker' in Gujarat | WATCH

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday administered polio drops to children as part of the launch of the 'PM-Family Care Tracker' pilot project in Gandhinagar.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing family health monitoring and care under the Prime Minister's vision, marks the beginning of a pilot phase that is expected to strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery and track essential services for families across the region.

Shah personally participated in the polio immunization drive during the event held at the Town Hall, emphasising the government's continued commitment to child health and the eradication of polio. India's sustained efforts through pulse polio campaigns have already positioned the country as polio-free, with such symbolic actions reinforcing public awareness and participation.

The 'PM-Family Care Tracker' is designed to leverage technology for better coordination of health services, ensuring timely vaccinations, maternal care, and family wellness tracking.

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The launch comes alongside other cooperative sector initiatives by the Minister during his two-day visit to Gujarat, including the 'Bharat Taxi' project, reflecting a focus on integrated development in health, mobility, and public welfare.