Union Home Minister Amit Shah Flags Off Motorcycle Rally on National Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off a nationwide motorcycle rally from the National Police Memorial in the national capital to mark the National Police Commemoration Day. The bike rally, organised under the theme 'Fight Against Drugs', comprises around 90 riders representing nine States and Union Territories, alongside personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

The riders will traverse multiple states and culminate their journey at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, where they will participate in the grand Ekta Parade on October 31, observed nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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