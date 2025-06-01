Union Minister Amit Shah Dares Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Hold Elections in Bengal Without Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to conduct elections in the state without any incidents of violence.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Karyakarta Sammelan in Kolkata, he said, “Violence has no place in democracy. Didi (Mamata Banerjee), if you have the courage, hold elections without violence and rigging.”

The next legislative assembly election in West Bengal is likely to be held in March–April 2026.

He remarked that while electoral violence has been curbed across the country, Bengal remains trapped in a cycle of violence during elections.

The Home Minister also accused the Chief Minister of engaging in appeasement politics for vote-bank gains.

Shah predicted the downfall of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

“Your time is over. The BJP will form the government in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he declared at the rally.

‘Result of Bengal Elections Linked to Security of Nation’: Amit Shah

Shah emphasized that the outcome of the Bengal Assembly elections is tied to national security.

Intensifying his attack, he said, “The elections in West Bengal will not only determine the state's future but are also linked to the security of the nation. Mamata Banerjee has opened the country’s borders to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. She is enabling infiltration. Mamata Banerjee cannot stop it—only a ‘Lotus government’ can. We’ve asked her for land to build fencing, but she refuses, so infiltration continues, her vote bank grows, and she hopes her nephew becomes the next CM. But that is not going to happen.”

Recalling the killing of innocent people in the Pahalgam terror attack and highlighting the success of India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Shah said, “By opposing Operation Sindoor, she (Mamata Banerjee) has played with the sentiments of crores of mothers and sisters in this nation.”

Continuing his criticism, he said, “For years, Bengal has led India in every field. It was ruled by the communists for many years. After that, Mamata Didi came with the slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ and turned this great land into a hub of infiltration, corruption, crimes against women, bomb blasts, and atrocities against Hindus.”

He also pledged to bring justice for BJP workers murdered in the state.